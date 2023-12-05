Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: IDF says objective in northern Gaza “nearly completed”

50 armoured vehicles stream into Jenin in massive Israeli assault Israel launched a fresh assault on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, deploying a massive force that included 50 armoured vehicles and four bulldozers, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa. As Israeli forces assaulted Jenin gunfire erupted as a result of “confrontations” between Palestinians and the Israeli forces, Wafa reported. A video on social media showed a bulldozer destroying infrastructure in the city of Jenin. Israeli dozers were spotted while destroying the infrastructure of Jenin city, in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/6iYN7FnU1y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 4, 2023 Israel deployed a reconnoissance plane over the city and positioned snipers on the rooftops of several houses, Wafa reported. Israeli forces deployed near Al-Amal Hospital and also positioned snipers near the medical facility as they stopped and searched ambulances, according to Wafa.

Israeli military says objective in northern Gaza “nearly completed”

The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) objectives in northern Gaza are “nearly completed”, the head of the Israeli military’s Armored Corps said Monday.

“The war objective in the northern Gaza Strip is nearly completed,” Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim told Israeli Army Radio on Monday.

The comments were echoed by the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a visit to the Israeli border with Gaza on Monday.

“This action that is happening now, in the north of the Gaza Strip, will soon lead to the breaking of the entire area of Gaza City and the north of the Gaza Strip,” Gallant stated.

It is not the first time Israeli officials have claimed that the military was close to achieve its objectives in northern Gaza. On November 16, before a since-expired temporary truce with Hamas went into effect, the Chief of the IDF General Staff Herzi Halevi claimed, “We’re quite close to destroying the military system that [Hamas] had in the northern Gaza Strip.”

WHO says Israeli military ordered withdrawal of medical supplies from southern Gaza warehouse

The World Health Organization on Monday announced the Israeli military has told it to remove medical supplies from a southern Gaza warehouse as ground operations will render them useless.

“We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on X.

The director-general updated his statement on X to reference only one southern Gaza warehouse — not two, which he said in an earlier post.

The Israeli military rejected the WHO statement, claimingg it didn’t ask the organization “to evacuate” a southern Gaza warehouse.

“The truth is that we didn’t ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant UN representatives,” the Israeli military’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) wrote on X.

“From a UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate.”

Injured people flood hospitals in southern Gaza as IDF attacks intensify

Scores of wounded people were seen being taken from rubble and to hospitals in southern Gaza throughout the day Monday, according to footage from the scene.

In a Reuters video, a baby is seen being rushed from a civilian car into the Nasser Hospital.

The 2-month-old baby is seen laying on a stretcher, apparently unconscious, as doctors remove the baby’s clothes and connect the infant to an oxygen supply.

Israel has been intensifying its aerial bombardment of southern Gaza in recent days. On Sunday, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson stated Israel was expanding its ground operations to the whole of the Gaza Strip.

“They told us to leave Gaza, there’s a war in Gaza, so we left (to the north) and came here to the south just like they asked. But this is what we’ve found in the south”, Ibrahim Esbeitan, the baby’s father, said in the video while pointing at the child.

“What can we do? This is my son, he was born on the second day of the war and we haven’t been able to register his birth yet (at the civil registry),” he added.

In another video, a child walks into the same medical center with his head wrapped in a big yellow bandage. More injured people are seen being taken to the emergency room covered in dust — many of whom were brought in civilian cars, carts pulled by donkeys or ambulances.

In Salah Al-Arja, in Rafah, residents were seen trying to rescue their loved ones with their bare hands.

“We were asleep and safe, they told us it was a safe area, Rafah and all, but at twenty past ten, they stuck it with barrels, destroying all the block, there were children, women, and martyrs. There is no safe area, neither Rafah, nor Khan Younis, nor Gaza, nor Dier, they are all liars, they say it is a safe area, they let us seek refuge, they evacuated Khan Younis and Gaza and still they bomb,” an unnamed local resident told Reuters.

“They tell you it is a safe area, but there is no safe area in all of the Gaza strip, it is all lies and manipulations,” he stated.

US issues guarded approval for Israel as it calls for more fuel deliveries The US said Monday it had seen some improvement by Israel in narrowing targets in its Gaza offensive, issuing a guarded approval, if Israel were to accelerate its offensive into southern Gaza. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added that “the numbers of displaced persons will hopefully be lower in southern Gaza than it was in the north”. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to see a forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, which Arab states have said is a red line. “We’ve seen a much more targeted request for evacuations” than in the earlier campaign in the north, Miller added, ”so that is an improvement on what’s happened before.” Miller said that the US was urging Israel to take additional steps to protect civilians, but said that civilian casualties were “sadly true in all wars”. The most notable sign of criticism came when Miller stated that Israel had stopped allowing fuel into Gaza early on Friday after the breakdown of the truce. “We had some very frank conversations with them about the need for fuel to come in and saw some fuel going in Friday,” he continued, adding, “We saw additional fuel go in Saturday, but it’s at the level of fuel that we were at before the pause began.” “We’ve made clear we want to see it back up not just to the level of fuel that went in during the pause, but actually higher.”

At least 63 journalists killed during Israel-Hamas conflict since October 7: CPJ

At least 63 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon during the latest Israel-Hamas conflict since October 7, according to a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Monday.

The death toll includes 56 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, CPJ announced.

“Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault, including devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages and extensive power outages,” the statement added.

The journalist advocacy group said the conflict has led to the deadliest month for journalists since it started tracking in 1992.

“CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured, or missing in the war,” the group added.