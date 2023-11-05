Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Dozens killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza camp

At least 51 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of Maghazi camp

At least 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza’s Maghazi camp on Saturday night, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The bombing is the latest mass killing of Palestinians to take place in recent days. Earlier this week, Israeli air strikes killed hundreds of Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the majority of those killed and wounded on Saturday night were women and children. At least 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa pic.twitter.com/ooXBfdHlUW — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 5, 2023

Gaza war protesters vandalize White House fence

The supporters of Palestine smeared red paint on the White House security fence on Saturday evening, with some attempting to break through the gate, as they denounced President Joe Biden for backing Israel.

Angry activists waved Palestinian flags and shouted obscenities directed at the president. They also violently shook the gate as security personnel looked on from the other side.

Despite the heated atmosphere, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later told reporters that “the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident”, and no arrests were made outside the White House.

Tens of thousands marched in Washington, DC on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militants and decrying the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands march for Palestine in Berlin

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday demanding an end to Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza. Local authorities have heavily restricted pro-Palestine protests.

Some 6,000 people marched in the German capital, the DPA press agency reported, although some leftist groups involved in organizing the rally claimed that more than five times that number took part.

Video footage showed crowds holding Palestinian flags and placards reading “stop the genocide,” “how many kids have to die?” and “ceasefire now.”

Berlin and other German cities responded to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war by banning all pro-Palestine demonstrations.

The ban has since been relaxed, with authorized demonstrations permitted. Expressions of support for Hamas or other militant groups, as well as slogans deemed anti-Semitic or anti-Israel are forbidden at these officially sanctioned rallies. German federal law also prohibits the glorification of violence and the burning of the Israeli flag.

On Thursday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced a ban on all pro-Hamas activity and dissolved the German branch of Samidoun, a group that organizes pro-Palestine rallies in Europe and the US. Faeser accused Samidoun of holding “jubilant celebrations” when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

The crackdown has been condemned by a group of more than 100 German Jewish intellectuals. In an open letter last month, the group accused police of using anti-Semitism as an excuse “to suppress legitimate and non-violent political expression, which may include criticism of Israel.”

Saturday’s rally was peaceful, with police reporting the arrest of only one person; a woman who allegedly attacked a journalist.

UK home secretary threatens pro-Palestine protesters with jail time

Pro-Palestine activists should be jailed immediately if they attempt to desecrate London’s iconic monument to fallen British soldiers, Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned in light of plans to hold protests on Armistice Day on November 11.

“If anyone were to vandalize the Cenotaph, they must be put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground,” Braverman told Sky News on Saturday.

She promised that authorities “won’t hesitate to act” if police need reinforcements to deal with “utterly odious” conduct during rallies.

Braverman doubled down on labeling pro-Palestinian demonstrations “hate marches,” arguing that there is “no excuse” when the exercise of the freedom of speech “crosses the line” into hateful slogans.

The home secretary’s statement came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denounced the planned Armistice Day protests as “provocative and disrespectful,” warning about the risk of desecration of the Cenotaph and other war memorials.

On Saturday, Palestine supporters protested on Trafalgar Square and staged a sit-in, blocking traffic at the corner of Oxford Circus and Regent Street. They were filmed shouting “smash the Zionist settler state” in the London subway and at least one person was holding a sign with an image of the Star of David being thrown into a trash bin, with a slogan: “Let’s keep the world clean.”

A total of 29 people were arrested in London on Saturday for inciting racial hatred and other crimes, including assaulting a police officer, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Protesters take to streets in France to demand end to Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Protestors in France took to the streets in various cities Saturday to demand an end to Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators marched in support of Palestine in Paris and other cities, including Toulouse and Lyon. Protesters urged Paris to take action to secure a cease-fire.

Tens of thousands participated, including members of the La France Insoumise, a left-wing populist political party that includes MPs Louis Boyard, David Guiraud and Rachel Keke.

Protesters drew attention to the deaths of children in Israel’s attacks as they carried small coffins covered in red paint and toy dolls, while some raised their red-painted hands in the air.

They carried banners that read: “Free Palestine”, “Ceasefire” and “This is a genocide, not a conflict,” and chanted: “Israel is a murderer, Macron is an accomplice”, “Gaza, Paris is with you” and “Long live Palestine.”

MSF calls Israeli attacks on health system ‘disgraceful’

Trudeau calls for release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his continued support for Israel’s right to defend itself in its war against Hamas when he spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

Trudeau also called for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and stressed the need to provide humanitarian aid to those in Gaza, according to a readout from his office.

The Canadian leader received assurances that “Canadians in Gaza will be able to leave in the coming days,” the readout said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed Canadian officials Saturday “that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing” as they make their way back to Canada. There are currently 5,755 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel and 453 Canadians registered in the West Bank and Gaza, according to the latest update from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

Canadian officials are in contact with 69 Canadians, permanent residents, and family members in the West Bank, 516 in Gaza and 51 in Israel, according to GAC.

Trudeau highlighted his deep concerns over the increasingly dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to the readout, and reiterated Canada’s position on the immediate need to create conditions for urgent and necessary humanitarian aid to flow into the region.

He also expressed “the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and making every effort to protect Palestinian civilians,” the readout added.

Biden says progress made on ‘humanitarian pauses’

When asked on Saturday whether progress had been made on “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict, President Joe Biden replied “Yes” and gave reporters a thumbs up. The president did not provide any further details, as he left a church in Delaware. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the idea of a permanent ceasefire during a meeting with his Arab counterparts in Amman, reiterating Washington’s desire for “pauses”.

US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East

Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah warns of catastrophic lack of medical resources and fuel in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah warned Saturday of a “catastrophe within Gaza hospitals”, adding that wounded people are “taking their last breaths” due to the lack of medical resources and fuel.

Palestinian Health Minister Dr. Mai al-Kaila also called on the international community to provide fuel to Gaza hospitals to prevent the shutdown of services.

As of midday on Saturday, more than 150 health care professionals in Gaza have been killed, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.

The ministry also added “16 hospitals and 32 primary healthcare centers have been taken out of service”.

“The continued Israeli shelling of the vicinity and entrances of Gaza hospitals in the north aims to force medical personnel to abandon their patients and leave the hospitals. This constitutes a complex massacre against the wounded and patients,” al-Kaila added.

Organizations outside of Gaza are also raising an alarm about the dire situation in the enclave’s hospitals.

Israel informs US of plan to let fuel into Gaza: Report

Israel says it will ‘find and eliminate’ Yahya Sinwar

At least seven killed by Israeli air strike on Jabalia camp

At least seven Palestinians were killed and many others were wounded from an Israeli air strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to Wafa news agency. Israel has repeatedly bombarded the camp – home to over 100,000 people – in recent days.

‘Israeli aggression’ against Lebanon must stop: PM

More Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt for medical treatment: Egyptian official

A total of 84 Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment have entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing so far as of Saturday, an Egyptian government official told CNN.

The injured Palestinians all had injuries sustained from airstrikes, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Most are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, and more are expected to arrive in the coming days, the official added.

According to an Egyptian border official, more Palestinians were expected to arrive in ambulances on Saturday, but the border was shut for a few hours out of caution following an Israeli airstrike that targeted an ambulance on Friday.

Located in Egypt’s north Sinai, the Rafah crossing is the sole border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. It falls along an 8-mile (12.8-kilometer) fence that separates Gaza from the Sinai desert.

Up to a million people have fled to southern Gaza, placing stress on humanitarian response: US envoy

The number of people who have fled from north of Wadi Gaza to the southern part of the enclave is estimated to be 800,000 “to perhaps a million”, the US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues said Saturday — a mass relocation that has exacerbated humanitarian issues, which are only expected to grow as more people flee.

The envoy, David Satterfield, stated there needs to be the “secure, sustained movement” of aid not only from the Rafah crossing in Egypt to Gaza, but “into points of need in the south.”

“And those points of need are growing as individuals come increasingly to the south,” he added.

The ability to move assistance has scaled up exponentially, particularly in the last week, from “pretty much zero in terms of ability to move humanitarian assistance through the Rafah corridor into Gaza”, Satterfield continued, but reiterated that even the current number of aid trucks getting through the crossing per day is not sufficient.

Although the US believes the current daily flow of trucks into Gaza is sustainable, “it’s challenged by the environment on the ground in south Gaza,” Satterfield said, noting United Nations warehouses with basic supplies and food had been broken into early in the week.

“There was … an environment in Gaza, which allowed more normal commercial life, cooking gas, cooking oil, provisions, necessities of life to move in. That’s not the situation now,” he added.

Shelter is also a problem, he continued.

“You’ve got 350,000 or 400,000 still in the north. If those individuals — some portion of them — come to the south, that’s going to increase the load, increase the demand even more.”

Israeli’s military has called for civilians in Gaza to move south as it intensifies its air and ground assault on Gaza City and northern Gaza. International aid and rights groups have criticized Israel’s calls for residents to evacuate the north without a pause in fighting and while roads and other infrastructure are badly damaged.