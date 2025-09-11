Israel kills dozens in Yemen attack after bombing Qatar

Yemen’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that 131 people were wounded in Israeli aggression on Sanaa and al-Jawf. It described the figures as a preliminary toll, warning the number could rise as rescue teams continue to search for victims.

The ministry added the raids struck civilian and residential areas, including homes in Sanaa’s al-Tahrir neighbourhood, a medical facility on 60th Street in the southwest of the city, and a government compound in al-Jawf’s capital, al-Hazm.

Civil defence teams are working to extinguish fires caused by the bombardment and pull survivors from the rubble, it announced.

According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, the raids targeted a medical facility for the health sector in southwest Sanaa and the local government compound in al-Hazm.

“Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters,” Al Masirah TV posted on Telegram on Wednesday, adding that the attack resulted in casualties.

The extent of any damage was not immediately clear. The Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation reported Israeli jets targeted a medical station on al-Sitteen Street in Sanaa.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the group used surface-to-air missiles against the Israeli incursion, adding that some Israeli planes were turned back before they were able to discharge their weapons.

“Our air defences were able to launch a number of surface-to-air missiles while confronting the Zionist aggression against our country,” the group announced via Telegram.

“Some combat formations were forced to leave before carrying out their aggression, and the bulk of the attack was thwarted, thanks be to God.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that this attack was in response to a Houthi drone strike on Ramon Airport in Israel a few days ago.

“This [attack] did not weaken our hand – we struck them again from the air today, at their terror facilities, at terror bases with a great many terrorists, and also at other facilities”, he wrote on X.

“We will continue to strike. Anyone who strikes us, anyone who attacks us – we will reach them,” he threatened.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Yemen, including its main airport, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure in the war-torn country. Last month, Israel killed top Yemeni officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, in an air strike.

Saree accused Israel of trying to pressure the group to abandon their support for Gaza, but pledged operations against Israel would continue until its genocidal war on Gaza halts.

The group has imposed a maritime blockade on Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea and has carried out air attacks against Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Houthis have stressed that they would stop attacking Israel when a ceasefire is agreed in Gaza, which has been turned to ruins by 23 months of relentless Israeli bombardment. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched the war in October 2023.

As well as waging genocidal war in Gaza, Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. It has also cracked down on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, displacing thousands of them from their homes.

On Tuesday, Israel bombed a residential building housing Hamas leaders as they were meeting to discuss the latest Gaza ceasefire proposals from US President Donald Trump. At least six people were killed in the attack, but Hamas said its top leadership survived the assassination attempt.

Last week, Israel was slammed for dropping grenades near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon.