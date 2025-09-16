Israel informed Trump of Qatar attack beforehand: Axios

Netanyahu called Trump around 8 am Washington time (1200GMT) Tuesday to brief him on the impending strike, Israeli officials with direct knowledge told the online outlet. Initial reports of explosions in Doha emerged 51 minutes later.

The White House maintained it was informed after missiles were airborne, claiming Trump had no opportunity to object.

“The US Military informed him (Trump) of Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, and he immediately directed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

However, acknowledging he had limited time to halt the operation, Israeli officials suggested the White House was aware earlier.

“Trump knew about the strike before the missiles were launched … (and) didn’t say no,” a senior Israeli official claimed.

Another said the US was informed at the political level “well in advance” and “if Trump had wanted to stop it, he could have.”

The officials insisted missiles had not yet been fired during the Trump-Netanyahu conversation and claimed Israel would have canceled the strike if Trump had objected.

American or Israeli officials have neither confirmed nor denied the report.

The strike in Qatar’s capital targeted Hamas leaders discussing a US ceasefire proposal, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. The attack drew global condemnation, with Trump saying he was “very unhappy” about the operation.

Netanyahu has repeatedly characterized the strike as a unilateral Israeli action, including during a Monday press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.