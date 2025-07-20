Israel holding talks with Hamas for first time on possibility of ending Gaza war: Report

“This negotiation is different than the ones that brought about the previous deals,” said the source, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

“While the previous deals dealt with the release of the hostages … this deal touches on the issue of ending the war. Therefore, everything is interconnected. This is a very complex deal,” he noted.

The source added that a proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire during which 10 living Israeli hostages would be released, and intensive negotiations on ending the war would begin.

He stated the talks “touches on issues of how the war will end or continue, what will happen in Gaza and how all the hostages will be returned. Within the framework of the deal, there is an entire clause that deals with issues to be discussed regarding the end of the war. Both parties can add topics, and they will be discussed within the 60-day cease-fire.”

The source claimed that “the Israeli delegation embarked to Doha with a broad scope of action and a satisfactory mandate. There is enough flexibility to reach an agreement, without compromising on issues such as Israel’s security needs.”

Israeli media outlets, including the public broadcaster, KAN, reported Friday that Israel is considering sending a second delegation to Doha if the Palestinian side agrees to discuss the deal’s details, amid mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

The proposals reportedly include a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 living hostages and 18 bodies would be released, with final negotiations on ending the war to resume during the truce.

Despite gaps on issues such as the mechanism for aid delivery and Israeli troop deployment, Israeli sources still see the deal as possible, according to the Israeli broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump announced late Friday that 10 hostages in Gaza would be released soon.

Trump, whose administration offers unconditional support for Israel in its war on Gaza, did not provide details.

During the last 21 months, multiple rounds of indirect negotiations have been held between Israel and the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, to reach a ceasefire and carry out prisoner exchanges.

Two partial agreements were reached in November 2023 and in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, avoided finalizing the latest agreement and resumed the war on March 18.

Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release all Israeli hostages “in one batch” in exchange for ending the genocide and a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since the end of 2023, killing nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.