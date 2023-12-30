Israel giving Gazans option of ‘death or displacement’: Palestinian UN envoy

“They want to make sure that Palestinians in Gaza have no homes to return to,” he said, adding “They want to make sure they have no life to return.”

“They want to make sure that life in Gaza is no longer possible, with one aim, what they call ‘voluntary migration’ … the codename for forced displacement. These are the options for Palestinians: Destruction or displacement, death or displacement,” he continued.

Over 21,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the war began three months ago.

It came after Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israeli communities on 7 October, which killed around 1,200 Israelis.