Israel faces ‘mental health tsunami’ after two years of war: Report

In an extensive report, the news outlet said mental health professionals have raised the alarm over a sharp increase in people requiring support since 7 October 2023.

Meanwhile, there is a severe shortage of therapists and support services, which experts warn could have catastrophic consequences.

Last week, a coalition of eight major mental health organisations issued an urgent warning to the government, describing Israel’s situation as an “outbreak of mental illness unprecedented in its depth and scope”.

The groups called the crisis “catastrophic” and demanded immediate government intervention.

According to the coalition, Israeli society is showing clear signs of widespread psychological distress.

The long period of conflict and trauma has left many people struggling with depression, anxiety, intrusive thoughts and exhaustion.

Families and communities are being severely affected, and the groups warn that the crisis has not yet peaked.

They warn of “deep and prolonged collective trauma” and a growing breakdown in the public’s sense of safety and trust, likely to affect future generations.

“The psychological state and wellbeing of Israeli society are at a low point we have never seen before,” the coalition announced.

Data reported by Yedioth Ahronoth show a sharp increase in mental health problems nationwide.

Diagnoses of depression and anxiety in 2024 were double those recorded in 2013. PTSD diagnoses rose by 70 percent each month from October 2023 to the end of 2024, adding 23,600 new patients.

Nearly half of Israelis now report symptoms of persistent grief. Calls to mental health helplines have increased sixfold, while use of psychiatric medications has doubled. Sleep disorders rose by 19 percent during the war.

A study by Clalit Health Services and the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute found that 50 percent of those affected by the 7 October attacks are still struggling today. One in five people in the general population suffers severe functional impairment due to mental health issues.

Israeli Ministry of Health data show a 25 percent increase in therapy sessions since 7 October.

Short-term psychotherapy cases jumped 471 percent, reaching 20,000 in 2024 compared to 3,500 in 2022.

However, these numbers reflect only treatments provided. Coalition organisations say the real situation is far more severe.

Professor Merav Roth of the University of Haifa said clinics report sharp rises in depression, anxiety, addiction, marital problems and regressive behaviour among children.

One in four people is now at risk of addiction, Roth said. In 2018, it was one in ten.

“This increase is terrifying.”

Dr Marina Kupchik, head of the Israeli Psychiatric Association, warned that urgent investment in rehabilitation is needed.

“If we do not invest in the psychological rehabilitation of the country, we will pay a higher price in two or three years – in lost workdays, in family and community stability and in occupational functioning,” Kupchik added.

The Ministry of Health has announced a national rescue plan that includes doubling the number of psychologists, improving salaries, upgrading psychiatric wards and expanding home-based and community services.

The plan is estimated to cost 1.7bn shekels ($517m).

Senior clinicians stress that reforms must be extensive.

Yoram Shliar, educational psychologist and chair of the Israel Psychologists Association, criticised reliance on trainee “mental-health assistants” with only three months of training, compared to eight years for fully qualified clinicians.

Dr Ilana Lach said the system is overwhelmed.

“You cannot put a bandage on a bleeding wound,” she continued, adding, “The mental health system must be rebuilt from the ground up.”