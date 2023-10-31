Israel has dropped over 18,000 tons of explosives on Gaza: Report

“The Israeli occupation army has dropped more than 18,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip since its aggression started 24 days ago,” the Government Media Office in Gaza said in a Monday statement.

It added that 10,000 people have been either killed or are still missing as a result of the intensive bombardment by the regime, which has caused large-scale devastation as well.

The office noted 50 tons of explosives have been dropped on every kilometer in Gaza Strip so far.

Israel waged its bloody war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Palestinian resistance movements based there launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the war, the Israeli regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing more than 8,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

It has also imposed a complete siege on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.