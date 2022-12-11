Israel detained 6,500 Palestinians, including minors, in 2022: Report

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement that 153 women and 811 children were among those detained.

The statement added that 2,134 “administrative detention” orders were also issued against Palestinian detainees during the same period

The so-called administrative detainees are arrested on “secret evidence”, unaware of the accusations against them, and are not allowed to defend themselves in court. They are usually held for renewable six-month periods, often leading to years in detention.

The PPC further highlighted that 4,700 Palestinians are currently being held behind bars in 23 Israeli-run prisons and detention centers across the occupied lands.

The rights group also noted that the Palestinian detainees include 34 female prisoners, 150 children as well as 835 administrative detainees.