Friday, November 3, 2023
Israel to cut “all contact” with Gaza, send workers back to besieged enclave

By IFP Media Wire

Israel will return Gazans working in the occupied territories back to the besieged Palestinian enclave, Israel’s Security Cabinet has announced, adding that it would also sever contact with Gaza.

Prior to Hamas’ October 7 attacks and kidnapping rampage, about 18,000 Gazans had permits to cross into Israel and work, where they could earn significantly more than in Gaza.

“Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza,” the government press office said Thursday.

“Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza,” it added.

The statement did not detail how or when the workers would return to what is now an active warzone that is being bombarded hundreds of times per day.

