Israel continues to bar journalists from Gaza

In a response sent to Israel’s Supreme Court, the government said it would reexamine its policy regarding the entry of journalists into Gaza within a month and submit an update on the matter by Nov. 23, Haaretz reported.

The move follows petitions filed with the court against a government ban on the entry of journalists into the Palestinian territory.

The government’s response to the court shows that journalists would continue to be banned from entering Gaza except inside the so-called “yellow line” until the policy is updated

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out.

Last Thursday, the Foreign Press Association in Israel expressed disappointment over a Supreme Court ruling that allowed the government to continue preventing journalists from entering Gaza.

At least 238 Palestinian journalists have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinian and international human rights and media organizations warn that the Israeli ban on the entry of journalists and attacks on reporters aim to hide atrocities taking place inside Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people and injured over 170,000 others in two years of attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.