Israel approves construction of 22 new settlements in occupied West Bank

The announcement will also include the formalisation of nine already constructed settlements, including the Homesh outpost, built on the site of another settlement evacuated in 2005.

According to Haaretz, the decision was approved by the government two weeks ago, but the announcement was delayed until this week.

One planned settlement is set to be built on Mount Ebal near Nablus, the location of what Israeli settlers claim is the altar of Biblical figure Joshua.

“This is a great day for the settlement and an important day for the State of Israel,” wrote Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on X on Thursday.

“Through dedicated effort and persistent leadership, we have succeeded, thank God, in creating a profound strategic change, returning the State of Israel to a path of construction, Zionism, and vision.”

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023, both the Israeli military and settlers have carried out hundreds of attacks across the West Bank.

According to data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 231 acts of vandalism and theft of Palestinian property in the West Bank during April.

These attacks affected large areas of land, resulting in the uprooting of 1,168 olive trees.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in settler attacks and army operations.

In the past few days, Israel’s strategic affairs minister warned Britain and France that Israel may annex parts of the West Bank if they recognise a Palestinian state, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Ron Dermer, appointed in February to head Israel’s Gaza ceasefire negotiation team, reportedly made the threat in a conversation with France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot.

On Sunday, the Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that Gideon Saar, the Israeli foreign minister, warned his British and French counterparts that Israel could take unilateral action if Britain and France made the move.

Haaretz, quoting an unnamed diplomat, reported on Monday that Dermer threatened that Israel could legalise unauthorised settler outposts in the West Bank and annex parts of Area C.