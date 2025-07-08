Media WireMiddle East

Israel confirms five soldiers killed in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Army

Five Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, Israel's military announced on Tuesday, as Tel Aviv and Hamas held indirect negotiations in Qatar on an elusive ceasefire.

Two of the soldiers “fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement,

It added that three others were killed and two severely wounded in the same incident.

The Israeli army also confirmed that 14 soldiers were wounded during clashes with Palestinian resistance forces.

According to official Israeli army figures, nearly 890 soldiers have been killed and almost 5,860 others injured in Gaza since October 2023.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, more than 57,500 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the besieged enclave.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

