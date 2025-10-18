Israel commits 47 violations since Gaza truce came into effect: Media office

The violations have led to the killing of at least 38 Palestinians and the wounding of 143 others.

“These violations varied between crimes of direct fire on civilians, crimes of deliberate bombing and targeting, and the arrest of a number of civilian citizens, practices that reflect the occupation’s continued aggressive approach despite the declaration of a ceasefire,” the office added.

“We note that these attacks were carried out by the occupation forces using military vehicles and tanks positioned on the outskirts of residential neighborhoods, electronic cranes equipped with sensors and remote targeting devices, and drones (quadcopters) that continue to fly over residential areas, carrying out shooting operations and directly targeting civilians.”

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.