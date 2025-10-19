Israel bombs Gaza’s Rafah despite ceasefire

Israel’s Channel 12 reported the strikes were intended to protect members of the Yasser Abu Shabab militia – an Israeli-backed gang accused of stealing humanitarian aid and attacking Palestinian civilians during Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza.

Palestinian outlet Quds Network cited an unnamed source saying that a Hamas‑led internal security unit carried out an operation targeting a hideout belonging to Yasser Abu Shabab east of Rafah.

Abu Shabab, a fugitive convicted of drug trafficking, has led an Israeli-armed militia in the Gaza Strip for more than a year. He is based in southern Rafah under the protection of Israeli troops.

An Israeli military official told Reuters that Hamas fighters carried out “multiple attacks” against Israeli troops during the incident, calling it a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

The official added the attacks, which allegedly involved a rocket‑propelled grenade and sniper fire, took place beyond the so‑called “Yellow Line” – a demarcation inside Gaza where Israeli forces are stationed.

Hamas’ armed wing insisted on Sunday that the group is adhering to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and was unaware of any clashes in Rafah.

“We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip,” the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement. “We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation’s control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year.”

Separately, Israeli air strikes were reported in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, with initial reports indicating several people were killed or wounded.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on 11 October, Israeli forces have violated it around 50 times, including through artillery shelling, drone strikes, tank fire and quadcopter attacks.

More than 38 Palestinians have been killed in these incidents.

Israel has also violated other terms of the agreement, including restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and the continued closure of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.