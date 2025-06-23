Israel recovers bodies of three hostages held in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said it recovered the remains of Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano and SSgt Shay Levinson in an operation in Gaza on Saturday, more than 20 months after they were abducted by Hamas militants.

“In a special operation … the bodies of the hostages Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano and SSgt Shay Levinson were recovered from the Gaza Strip yesterday,” the Israel Defense Forces announced in a statement on Sunday.

The hostage families forum said in a statement the return of the bodies “provides some comfort to the families who have waited in agony, uncertainty, and doubt for 625 days”. The group further urged the Israeli government to return the remaining 50 hostages from Gaza, which it noted was the “key to achieving complete victory”.

Some of the families of those abducted fear that Israel’s war with Iran, which started on 13 June, would distract from efforts to return the remaining captives. Hamas-led militants took 251 people hostage during its 7 October 2023 attack in Israel, and killed 1,200 people. Of the remaining hostages, Israel believes approximately 30 are dead.

On Sunday, Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, called for the “urgent release” of the remaining hostages after the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East – and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza,” Herzog wrote on X.

Some families of the hostages protested against the Israeli government’s resumption of the war in Gaza in March and have said a ceasefire is the only way to safely recover those remaining. Fighting resumed after Israel declined to move to a second phase of an agreed-upon ceasefire that could have led to a permanent end to the war.

Israel continues its operations in Gaza, where more than 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed over the last 20 months.