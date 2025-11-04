Israel attacks southern Lebanon, killing two and wounding seven

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health on Monday said that an Israeli strike on the town of Doueir in Nabatieh province killed one person and injured seven.

Another strike on Aita al-Shaab, a border town in the Bint Jbeil district, killed one person.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that in Doueir, three missiles were fired at a car, igniting a fire that spread to nearby vehicles and a shopping complex.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, while emergency crews cleared debris and shattered glass from damaged shops, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

The Israeli army claimed it killed Mohammed Ali Hadid, who it alleged was a commander in the Radwan Force, a special unit within Hezbollah, who was attempting to “reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites” in the Nabatieh area.

The military announced that another Hezbollah member was killed in Aita al-Shaab while “attempting to gather intelligence on Israeli troops”.

Israel’s bombardments came despite a ceasefire agreed to in November 2024, which was meant to halt more than a year of cross-border clashes. In recent days, however, Israeli officials have promised to intensify military operations.

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that Hezbollah was “playing with fire”, and accused Lebanon’s president of “dragging his feet” over efforts to rein in the group.

Hezbollah, weakened by the prolonged conflict, has faced mounting international pressure to disarm. The United States has urged Lebanon to push for direct talks with Israel, with US envoy Tom Barrack saying that Washington is “encouraging negotiations”.

On Saturday, Israeli strikes in Nabatieh killed four people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of “responding to peace overtures with intensified air raids”.

The Israeli attacks have raised fears of a renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah as the fragile ceasefire appears increasingly meaningless.