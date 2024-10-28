Israel army killed over 1,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza in 3 weeks: Report

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Palestinian Civil Defense, said in a video shared on social media that the Israeli army has killed over 1,000 Palestinians during its three-week-long military offensives in northern Gaza, which are still ongoing.

“More than 100,000 Palestinians in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia are suffering from an Israeli siege and bombardment, while the other half of the population, which numbered around 200,000, has been forcibly displaced towards Gaza City, the closest governorate to the north,” Bassal told Anadolu.

He continued: “The Israeli army is killing anyone who tries to provide aid to the Palestinians trapped in the northern Gaza Strip, who are suffering from a lack of water, medicine, and food.”

“The Israeli occupation is practicing a policy of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza amid international silence,” Bassal lamented.

He urged international and humanitarian organizations “to work immediately and urgently to save the Palestinians in northern Gaza.”

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.