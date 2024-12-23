Israel has broken all rules of war in Gaza: UNRWA head

Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the ongoing violations in the enclave, where Israel has continued its attacks for the past 14 months.

“Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured,” he said in a post on his X account.

“Attacks on schools and hospitals have been commonplace. The world must not become numb. All wars have rules. All of those rules have been broken,” he added.

Lazzarini also emphasized that a cease-fire in Gaza is “long overdue,” calling for a halt to the attacks to protect civilians.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the enclave.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.