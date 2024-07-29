Israel inks $220mn order for thousands of mortar shells as Gaza war continues

“These advanced precision-guided munitions (PGMs) are set to enhance the operational capabilities of the IDF’s (army) ground forces,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“‘Iron Sting’ PGMs are equipped with sophisticated laser and GPS guidance systems, enabling precise targeting while minimizing collateral damage and reducing the risk to non-combatants,” it added.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the procurement process for these munitions.

Israel has faced sharp criticism worldwide due to its intensive indiscriminate shelling of Gaza, supported by substantial US backing.

Earlier reports from Israeli media indicated that the military bombarded the Palestinian enclave with massive quantities of bombs, causing mass destruction.

In addition to products from Israeli defense companies, Tel Aviv has received significant ammunition supplies from Western countries, notably its staunch ally, Washington.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.