IRGC condemns Israel’s deadly strike in Yemen

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was a “blatant war crime against humanity” that exposed the “savage and inhuman nature” of Israel and its backers.

It stressed that such crimes would only ignite further “sacred rage” across the region, fueling resistance against occupiers and hegemonic powers.

The statement pointed to the United States full support for Israel while international organizations remain silent in the face of atrocities in Gaza and now Yemen.

It warned that the “pure blood of martyrs” would strengthen the resolve of the Yemeni people and expand the geography of resistance.

Calling on Islamic governments, international bodies, and human rights organizations to break their silence and take decisive action, the IRGC vowed unwavering support for the peoples of Palestine and Yemen.

“Resistance will continue, and ultimate victory belongs to the oppressed and justice-seeking nations,” it declared.