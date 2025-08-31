Sunday, August 31, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC condemns Israel’s deadly strike in Yemen

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned a “heinous act of state terrorism” by the Zionist regime in Yemen, following an Israeli airstrike on Sana’a that killed Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahwi, Prime Minister of Yemen’s Government of Change and Construction, along with several ministers and aides.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was a “blatant war crime against humanity” that exposed the “savage and inhuman nature” of Israel and its backers.
It stressed that such crimes would only ignite further “sacred rage” across the region, fueling resistance against occupiers and hegemonic powers.

The statement pointed to the United States full  support for Israel while international organizations remain silent in the face of atrocities in Gaza and now Yemen.

It warned that the “pure blood of martyrs” would strengthen the resolve of the Yemeni people and expand the geography of resistance.

Calling on Islamic governments, international bodies, and human rights organizations to break their silence and take decisive action, the IRGC vowed unwavering support for the peoples of Palestine and Yemen.

“Resistance will continue, and ultimate victory belongs to the oppressed and justice-seeking nations,” it declared.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks