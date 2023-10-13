IRGC chief: Hamas military operation heavy defeat for Israel

“This operation was the result of the accumulation of anger of a nation that has been displaced from their lands by occupiers,” he said while pointing to the history of Israeli crimes against Palestinians such as the Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982.

This was a “heavy defeat” for the Israeli regime because “Palestine could deal a devastating blow to the regime’s military and intelligence bodies without the partnership of any other power,” Salami added.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early on Saturday, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,300 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 1,500 people.