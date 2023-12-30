Iran’s Quds Force cmdr.: Israel has made no gains in Gaza but killing children, women

General Esmaeil Ghaani also said Israel has made no gains since the start of its war against Gaza but the killing of women and children.

Addressing the Zionist regime, Ghaani said, “You killed [IRGC Military Advisor in Syria] Seyyed Razi Mousavi because you failed to achieve anything in Gaza…[but] Iran will not be dragged into you scheme”.

He also warned the US to stop being irrational in Iraq, or the Iraqi resistance will give a different response to Washington.

Genrral Ghaani said the US should not think Israel’s crimes are not blamed on Washington and that the US will be held accountable in due course.