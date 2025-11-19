Iran’s envoy cautions US-drafted resolution on Gaza must not be used to shield Israel

Iravani delivered the remarks on Tuesday during a session of the UN’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee).

He cautioned that while many Security Council members had supported the measure in hopes of halting Israeli bloodshed, its mechanisms risked sidestepping the UN’s authority and diluting the core rights of the Palestinian people.

The resolution, passed on Monday, endorses establishment of an “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” in Gaza under a 20-point plan devised by Donald Trump. The US president says the plan is aimed at ending the Israeli regime’s war of genocide on the coastal sliver that began in October 2023.

Iravani emphasized that the resolution’s implementation must not infringe on Palestinian rights, particularly the right to self-determination, statehood, and territorial integrity.

“Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory,” he said, insisting it must be governed by a Palestinian transitional body and remain protected from annexation or forced displacement.

The ambassador stressed that ending the war, while essential, was not sufficient. Justice and accountability, he said, remained central obligations of the international community.

“The masterminds and perpetrators of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza must be prosecuted,” he declared, adding, “The decades-long culture of impunity surrounding the Israeli regime must finally end.”

Citing UN-verified data, Iravani noted that nearly 70,000 civilians, mostly women and children, had been killed as a result of Tel Aviv’s unrestrained military assault.

The ambassador lamented that Tel Aviv had openly defied the International Court of Justice, while carrying out a campaign of starvation, siege, and systematic destruction in Gaza.

The envoy described the regime’s “weaponization of starvation” in Gaza, through blockade, aid obstruction, and destruction of civilian infrastructure, as not only a war crime, but a direct assault on Palestinians’ inalienable rights.

The official cautioned that the regime’s rejection of the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion – ordering an end to its unlawful occupation, evacuation of its illegal settlers, and unimpeded humanitarian access – showed it was intent on dismantling global legal norms.