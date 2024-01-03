Iran’s defense chief: Hamas leader assassination to backfire on U.S.

“The U.S. has upset the regional balance, and the consequences of this assassination will come back to haunt them,” said Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani.

“With such moves in the region, we will definitely see unity against American policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also warned against Israeli adventurism in the wake of the attack, saying it once again proved that the Zionist regime is founded on terror and crime.

He held Israel and its supporters directly accountable for the assassination.

The deputy leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and six other members of the group were assassinated in an Israeli drone attack in southern Beirut on Tuesday.