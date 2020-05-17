Iran’s Defence Minister Pledges Full Support for New Iraqi Government

Defence Minister of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami has given an assurance that Iraq will have all of Iran’s defence capabilities at its disposal, saying the Islamic Republic seeks strategic partnership with the new Iraqi government.

On a video call with new Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun on Sunday, General Hatami stressed the need to promote defence cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad to ensure regional stability and security.

Congratulating the Iraqi minister on taking office, the Iranian general said the Islamic Republic is eager to provide all of its capacities for Iraq.

“We seek to become strategic partners and turn our relations into a successful paradigm of cooperation,” the Iranian defence minister added.

Highlighting the common historical, cultural and religious values between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, Hatami expressed satisfaction with the formation of the new Iraqi government on the basis of national consensus and in line with the interests of all Iraqi ethnic and religious groups.

“Iran’s principled policy is (supporting) a united, independent and powerful Iraq with the participation of all ethnic groups and religions,” the Iranian minister noted.

He further wished the new government of Iraq success in fulfilling the national demands, improving the economic situation and fighting against the coronavirus, and invited the incoming defence minister of Iraq to pay an official visit to Iran.

General Hatami finally noted that the Iranian Defence Ministry is going to donate a consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and other coronavirus-related medical supplies to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran.

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed unflinching support for the new Iraqi government, stressing the need to further enhance bilateral relations and work towards the implementation of the joint agreements.