Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Near 55,000: Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 132 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 54,946.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,108 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,212,481.

So far, Lari added, 969,408 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,128 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,513,534 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 108 cities are in the “orange zone” and 340 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak across the country.