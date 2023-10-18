Iranians protest outside French, UK embassies after Gaza hospital carnage

The mass protest took place in the wee hours of Wednesday after more than 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Waving the flags of Palestine and its resistance groups, the demonstrators chanted against the French, British, and US governments for their unfaltering support to the occupying entity’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

“Silence of each Muslim is a treason against the Quran,” the protesters chanted, with some hurling eggs at the French embassy building and burning Israeli flags.

There was also a gathering in Palestine Square in downtown Tehran in condemnation of the barbaric act by the Israeli regime. The protesters held a vigil and lit candles to mourn the martyrdom of Palestinian civilians after the rocket attack on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Moreover, a large group of lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament held a protest rally on Wednesday to express their anger at the illegal entity’s savagery against Palestinians.

The parliamentarians chanted, “Death to Israel, death to the US,” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel is decrepit.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the Israeli air strike on the hospital.

Israel started its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, which is based in Gaza, started Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, and launched attacks on Israeli military forces that killed some 1,400 people.

The group said the operation was a reaction to the recurring desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds as well as intensified Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israel responded with intensive air strikes on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 3,200 Palestinians in Gaza and wounding upwards of 12,000 others, according to the territory’s health ministry.