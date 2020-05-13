Iranians Attend ‘Qadr Night’ Rituals While Observing Health Protocols

Iranian people on Tuesday night observed health protocols at religious sites where Qadr night rituals were held nationwide, says the country’s health minister.

“The decision to reopen mosques and allow the faithful to attend Qadr night rituals was a very tough and high-risk one, and last night was the first night when we experienced it,” Health Minister Saeid Namaki said Wednesday.

He thanked people for complying with health protocols while holding the religious ceremonies.

He said there were few reports of violations.

His comments came after the Health Ministry allowed religious sites to reopen while taking the necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of people attending the Laylat al-Qadr ceremonies across the country on Tuesday night: