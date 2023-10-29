Sunday, October 29, 2023
Iranian president: Zionist regime has failed to make genuine gains since October 7                                                

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the Israeli regime's failure during its Friday evening attack on Gaza was the second victory the Palestinian resistance scored after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Raisi was speaking during an interview with Al-Jazeera News Network.

He said the Zionist regime has made no genuine gains since October 7 when Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was conducted by the Palestinian resistance.

He warned that the Zionist regime’s crimes cross any red line, be it military or humane, and this could prompt others to take action.

The Iranian president further noted that the US sent a message to the axis of resistance but it received an open and practical response on the ground.

Raisi said the US urges us to not do anything while Washington itself gives Israel unlimited support and this is a “false request”. Alongside other Muslim and Arab nation and world countries, we support a truce, he added.

Raisi criticized the US and some European countries for blocking a ceasefire, saying, “This is a crime”.

The Israeli attacks on Gaza has so far killed over 7000 people in the region, including some 3000 children.

The Israeli regime has so far defied calls for a truce with help from the US and other Western backers of the regime.

