Iranian president says world disillusioned with intl. bodies, citing Gaza carnage

Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks on Wednesday, before departing for an official visit to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in a reference to an incessant Israeli bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that has so far left over 10,000 people killed since October 7.

“Global consultations for the oppressed should lead to the creation of a just world order in which the oppressor will be punished and the voice of the oppressed will be heard,” Raisi said.

He said Iran is conducting diplomatic talks to stop the Israeli massacre. More than 4,000 kids and at least 2,500 women are among those killed during Israeli raids on Gaza over the last month.

On his trip to the two Central Asia countries, President Raisi said, boosting relations with the region are among the top priorities for his administration.

The trip will take him to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, for a visit with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, and then to Uzbekistan where he will take part in a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional economic bloc.