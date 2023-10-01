Iranian navy commander says the force to deliver new homemade destroyer soon

Addressing students at Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran during a Saturday ceremony in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Irani highlighted that the homegrown military vessel, dubbed Deylaman, will soon join Iran’s naval fleet.

He described Deylaman as much more sophisticated than Dena destroyer.

Dena is reportedly the fourth Jamaran-class destroyer manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s naval industries.

The Iranian destroyer is equipped with various defense and offense systems, designed to make long journeys in the oceans, and capable of detecting, tracking, and hitting various aerial, surface, and submarine targets.

Dena is also capable of carrying helicopters on its deck.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Saturday, Irani stated that the Iranian Navy plans to set up a base in the Antarctica. Iran’s southeastern Makran coast is directly connected to the South Pole and the deployment of Iranian servicemen in that region would be of a practical nature, he said.

Antarctica is important from several different aspects as it is the best place to control the cruise of ballistic missiles, the high-ranking Iranian commander said.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.