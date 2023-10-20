Iranian mothers, children stage massive rally in support of Gaza kids

In Tehran, the protesters symbolically gathered in in Mother Square and condemned Israel and its main supporter, the United States.

They carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged enclave of over 2.3 million people who have been reeling from Israeli airstrikes since October 7.

The protesters also vented their anger at the West and Israel’s allies for their silence in the face of the nearly-two-week aggression that have left thousands of people dead, injured, or displaced, a quarter of them children, according to figures.

Mohammad, a child in a military uniform, said, “I’ve come here in this uniform to show that we are ready to defend the Palestinian children’s rights.”

He added, “No child in the world should be invaded, wounded or martyred. We are always behind the Palestinian children and we defend them.”

Faezeh, a 10-year-old girl who participated in the event, addressed the Palestinian children, saying, “Iranian children will always defend you…we are saddened that the usurping Israeli regime is bombarding you and your brothers and sisters have been martyred, but we know that Muslims will take back your rights.”