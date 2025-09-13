Iranian leader aide says Qatar attack shows Israel ‘knows no bounds’ in crimes

Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises the Leader on international affairs, made the remarks in a Persian-language post on X after Israel’s September 9 terrorist attack on the Qatari capital of Doha claimed the lives of several Hamas officials, as well as Qatari civilians.

“Violating international laws and encroaching on the sovereignty of countries has become common practice for Zionists, and the world must break this silence,” Velayati said.

“Once again, everyone saw that the savage Zionist regime knows no bounds in its crimes,” he added.

“The attack on Qatar’s soil and the Palestinian brothers at the meeting is reprehensible.”

In an unprovoked aggression on Qatari soil, the Israeli regime targeted Hamas’s Political Bureau in missile attacks that were aimed at senior leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement, including negotiators who have been engaged in talks on securing a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

As one of the lead mediators between Hamas and Israel, Doha had been trying to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, where the occupying regime has killed more than 64,600 people since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Qatar condemned the onslaught as a violation of international law and of its sovereignty, with multiple countries and blocs also lashing out at Tel Aviv.

Hamas confirmed that its senior negotiators survived the attack, but five members of the group were killed, including Jihad Labad, director of the office of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, Hammam al-Hayya, son of Khalil al-Hayya, Abdullah Abdul Wahid, Moumen Hassouna, and Ahmed al-Mamlouk — all described as companions of the delegation.

Qatari security officer Badr Saad Muhammad Al-Humaidi was also among those killed in the Israeli attacks.