Iranian lawmaker chides European move on JCPOA dispute mechanism

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Boroujerdi said the European action is “mainly an attempt to exit political isolation and to project influence in international affairs,” adding that its primary purpose is to exert “psychological and economic pressure” on the Iranian public.

He noted that the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and argued that European signatories have also failed to uphold their commitments. “If there is any violator of the JCPOA, the US comes first, with the Europeans in second place,” he said.

Boroujerdi added that Russia and China, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, have openly rejected the European move, making a return of pre-2015 UN sanctions unlikely.

He emphasized that Iran will not yield to external pressure and remains committed to the peaceful use of nuclear technology.