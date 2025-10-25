IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Israel’s “ongoing impunity must end” after ICJ advisory opinion

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Palestine underscores the need to end the “ongoing impunity” enjoyed by Israel for crimes perpetrated in Gaza.

Esmail Baqaei wrote on X that the ICJ’s October 22 advisory opinion “once again proclaims the indisputable truth that the Israeli regime is the largest violator of international humanitarian norms.”

He noted the court’s reaffirmation that Israel is obligated to ensure access to basic necessities for Palestinians under occupation and must not prevent delivery of essential supplies.

The ICJ also reiterated that using starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law, Baqaei said.

The spokesman referred to the ICJ’s earlier findings on the illegality of occupation and censured Israel for persistent violations of those legal principles.

He added that both the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been examining complaints related to the gravest international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, attributed to atrocities in Gaza.

“The sustained impunity granted to the supporters and apologists of Israeli crimes must end,” Baqaei wrote, urging international accountability and enforcement of humanitarian obligations.

