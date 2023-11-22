Iranian FM: Time not on Israeli regime’s side 

Amirabdollahian made the remark at a joint press conference with Hamas officials in Beirut on Wednesday at a time when Israel and Hamas have agreed on a 4-day truce mediated by regional actors.

He added that the resistance of Gaza also proved that the absolute losers of the war among the public opinion of the world, are the US and the fake Zionist regime.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed that undoubtedly, only Palestinians will decide the future of Gaza and Palestine.

“We heard from the leaders of the resistance in the region that they will keep their fingers on the trigger until the fight against occupation in the region bears fruit,” added the top Iranian diplomat.

Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdul Hadi for his part said at the press conference that the resistance movement imposed the ceasefire and its conditions on the enemy.

Abdul Hadi added that this achievement was made thanks to the resistance and perseverance of the Palestinian people.

He said Hamas has scored great victories during the recent ground battles in Gaza. The Hamas representative thanked Iran for standing by the people of Gaza during the Israeli war.

Abdul Hadi said all the victories of the resistance group came as a result of the efforts of the axis of resistance, above all the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.