Iranian FM calls for OIC meeting over Palestine developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, had a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the current developments in Palestine.

During the conversation, the two sides emphasized the need for coordination and solidarity among Islamic nations in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

They urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold an emergency meeting to review the current developments in Palestine and provide support to the Palestinian nation and the Al-Aqsa Mosque against the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the legitimate right of the Palestinian nation to resist aggression and occupation.

Amirabdollahian stated that the spontaneous operations of Palestinian resistance groups are a natural response to the continuous aggression and extreme actions of the Zionist regime against Islamic holy sites and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the continuation of the crimes and killings against the Palestinian nation, especially women, children and prisoners.

Amirabdollahian called for a coordinated and effective action by Islamic countries to help Palestine and put an end to the Zionist regime’s aggressive attacks against Palestinian women and children in Gaza and the West Bank.