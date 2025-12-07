Iranian daily criticizes media focus on hijab controversy at Kish marathon

In an editorial on Sunday, the principlist daily Khorasan argued that the controversy overshadowed the event’s broader achievements and its growing regional reputation.

The newspaper noted that the marathon, now in its fifth year, has developed into one of Iran’s most successful public sporting events, attracting nearly 12,000 participants.

It emphasized that the race, held in separate categories for men and women, meets international standards and takes place along one of the most scenic routes in the region.

Despite these positive aspects, coverage in recent days largely centered on images and videos of a few female participants wearing “inappropriate attire.”

The editorial stated that while criticism was understandable, the organizers and a small group of runners were responsible for allowing the issue to overshadow the event.

The paper argued that the marathon has boosted public sports participation, promoted local tourism, and helped showcase Kish to international audiences.

Khorasan warned, however, that such incidents could disrupt a “fragile social balance” around dress norms and potentially jeopardize the continuation of similar public events.