Friday, August 8, 2025
Iranian basketball skyscrapers defeat Japan to top Group B in 2025 FIBA Asia Cup

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the ongoing 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, Iran’s national basketball team has claimed a crucial victory over Japan in their second group-stage match. The match happened on  Friday.

Delivering a solid and cohesive performance, the national basketball team overcame one of the tournament’s top contenders with a 78–70 win.

The match saw Iran maintain high intensity, particularly in the closing minutes, to secure the result.

The Iranian players executed a near-flawless game plan, controlling the tempo and resisting Japan’s late push. This victory marked Iran’s second consecutive win in the competition, placing them firmly at the top of Group B. With this momentum, Iran is now in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages as a leading favorite from their group.

