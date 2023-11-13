Iranian actors, war veterans stand up in solidarity with Palestinians

Over 120 Iranian actors and war veterans are on the list of the statement addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking a measure to put an end to Israel’s ‘open oppression’ against 2.3 million people in the blockaded territory.

“Dear Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations! We, Iranian actors, together with the veterans and chemically wounded survivors of the Iran-Iraq war, 1988-1988, by signing this sorrowful letter, ask you to do your utmost to stop the open oppression that is going on against the besieged women, children and civilians in Gaza,” the statement reads.

It adds, “Mr. Guterres, the position you hold, whether you like it or not, represents the historical conscience of today’s mankind, and your performance will be the proof for the judgment of the generations to come.”

Renowned Iranian actors and directors including Davoud Mir-Bagheri, Majid Majidi, Leila Hatami, Kamal Tabrizi, Parviz Parastoui, along with the Iranian war veterans, are on the 126-man list.

The Israeli onslaught has so far left over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children, dead and nearly 27,500 others wounded since October 7.