Iran Warns Israel against Any Military Threats

Iran has warned the Israeli regime against any miscalculations about, and possible military adventurism against the Islamic Republic, including its nuclear program.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi issued the warning in a letter to the UN Security Council in response to Tel Aviv’s recent threats.

“Over the past months, the number and intensity of the Israeli regime’s provocative and adventuristic threats have constantly increased and reached alarming levels,” wrote the letter.

“Its last case came from the head of the regime’s military, who has threateningly said that operational plans against Iran’s nuclear program were expanding, and that operations to destroy Iran’s capabilities on different fronts will continue at any time,” Iran’s ambassador noted in the letter.

He said Iran has, in several letters, already expressed its objection to the UN Security Council over Israel’s previous threats.

“Such blatant and systematic threats by the Israeli regime against one of the founding members of the United Nations amounts to gross violation of international rights, particularly … the UN Charter,” he said.

“The fact that the Israeli regime keeps ‘destroying Iran’s capabilities’ undoubtedly proves that this regime was responsible for terrorist attacks against our peaceful nuclear program in the past,” he added.

“Given the evil history of the Israeli regime’s destabilizing methods in the region as well as its covert operations against Iran’s nuclear program, this regime should be tackled and made to halt all its threats and disruptive behaviour,” he said.