Iran slams US veto of UNSC resolution on Gaza, says Washington behind war

Slsmming the US move, Nasser Kanaani said the US veto of the resolution at the UN Security Council which demanded the Zionist regime stop the Gaza war and the atrocities against Palestinians once again proves to the world that “the US is not part of the solution to the crisis and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

He added that “the uncalculated positions and actions of the US in the Security Council and its extreme use of the veto right” have seriously challenged regional and international peace and security, undermining the main goal of the establishment of the United Nations and the Security Council, which is to maintain international peace and security.

Kanaani added it has also damaged and weakened the trust of governments and nations in the role of the UN in protecting global peace and security.

Kanaani went on to say that the triple US veto of resolutions at the Security Council aimed at ending the Gaza war also clearly shows that Washington is the main orchestrator of this onslaught against Gaza and prevents efforts to stop “the genocide and massacre of Palestinian children and woman” in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the international community should keep making efforts to support the Palestinian people and stop the genocidal war on them.

Kanaani also called on the global community to prevent the US from unilaterally taking the UN Security Council hostage.