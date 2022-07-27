Iran calls for US flexibility, rationalism for nuclear talks to bear fruit

In a phone talk, Amirabdollahian and Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi exchanged viewpoints on Iran’s talks with the world powers to remove sanctions, and discussed bilateral ties, and issues of mutual interest in regional and international fields.

The Iranian foreign minister asked Busaidi to convey President Ebrahim Raisi’s best regards to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and appreciated Sultanate of Oman’s positive viewpoints for expansion of bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Amirabdollahian focusing on the latest status of Vienna nuclear talks, referred to Iran’s initiatives aimed at keeping the diplomacy window open, emphasizing that the final round of talks before the agreement is in need of US rationalism and flexibility, as the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly determined for reaching a good, strong and sustainable agreement for all sides.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to ensuring the security of providing energy and food stuff for the world nations, and comprehends the current difficulties with which the world is now faced in providing sufficient energy, and therefore has had numerous initiatives for the purpose.

Busaidi, for his part, said in the phone talk that his evaluation of the various involved sides in the Vienna negotiations, and that of his concerned government, is that these talks must reach a good agreement.

He added that the Omani officials believe all involved sides in those talks favor reaching a good agreement, and a golden opportunity is now provided for reaching such an agreement.

The top Omani diplomat noted that Muscat has also always supported Iran’s right to achieve its legitimate rights in Vienna negotiations.