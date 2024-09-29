Iran denounces US complicity in Nasrallah murder

In a post on his X account on Saturday night, Araghchi said he has reminded the United Nations of its responsibility to rein in the Israeli regime at a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“In meeting with UNSG, stressed that Security Council’s inaction -due to obstructions of US and other Israel supporters- is a major cause of ongoing atrocities and adventurism by the illegitimate Israeli regime,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“Nevertheless, UNSG’s legal and moral responsibilities under the UN Charter oblige him (Guterres) to be a voice of the international community against aggression and genocide, and to use powers under the Charter to mobilize decisive action to reign in the aggressor. I reminded UNSG that the US is certainly complicit in Israel’s crimes and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. I noted specifically that Lebanese resistance leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an operation involving US-gifted 5,000-pound bunker-busters,” he added.

“Iran is determined in its defense of its vital national and security interests and in countering the Israeli regime’s vicious actions. Iran stands with Lebanon,” Araghchi stated.