Iran Urges Kabul ‘Not to Rush’ When Issuing Official Statements

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has asked Afghan authorities to take their time and not hurry when releasing official statements.

Saeed Khatibzadeh’s comments came after the Iranian Police issued an announcement suggesting the images published on social media with regards to insulting Afghan nationals were basically untrue, and that the incident in question had not happened in Iran.

The spokesman expressed regret over such incidents, wherever in the world they might occur, and asked the government and officials of the brotherly and friendly country of Afghanistan to be more careful with releasing news and not to hurry when issuing official statements.

“At a time when the Khaf-Herat railroad is to be inaugurated by both countries’ presidents in the coming days as the symbol of extensive cooperation between the two sides, it is inevitably necessary to be wary of suspicious actions by those against [cordial Tehran-Kabul] relations,” he said.