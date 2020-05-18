Iran Urges Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Yemen

An Iranian diplomat and the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement have called for efforts to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Yemen amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

As part of Iran’s consultations about Yemen, Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in special political affairs, held a telephone conversation on Monday with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and the chief negotiator of the National Salvation Government.

In the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Yemen, cited the threats posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus in Yemen and the acute shortage of the supplies for tackling the disease due to the continued military aggression by the foreign forces and the cruel blockade imposed on the country, and stressed the need to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aids and medicines to the people of Yemen.