Iran asks UN to stop Israeli ‘killing machine’ in Gaza following refugee camp carnage

“This massacre added another black mark on the [already] long list of the Zionist regime’s war crimes,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday.

At least 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were either killed or injured after Israeli airstrikes hit the camp amid the regime’s ongoing war against the besieged territory.

Iyad al-Bazum, spokesman for Gaza’s interior ministry, stated United States-made bombs had targeted residential homes during the blitz, adding that an entire residential complex had been destroyed in the attack.

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he added, calling on the international community “to act immediately to stop Israel before it is too late.”

The war has so far killed more than 8,500 Palestinians and left over 20,000 others wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The figure excludes the casualties caused by the Israeli attack on Jabaliya.

Kanaani asked the international community, especially the United Nations and the world body’s Security Council, to “act promptly on their international duty to stop the apartheid Zionist regime’s killing machine.”