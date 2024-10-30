Iran’s UN envoy voices deep concern about humanitarian crisis in Gaza; says aids halted for 2 weeks

Iravani denounced the recent decision by the Israeli regime to target the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which he called the backbone of all humanitarian responses in Gaza.

“We strongly condemn the recent Israeli legislation to target UNRWA which seeks to block it from delivering critical support,” he said, blaming “Israel’s unchecked impunity” for the regime’s systematic crimes in Gaza.

He highlighted that all humanitarian aid to Gaza has been halted for over two weeks, leaving the northern parts of the blockaded strip under relentless siege.

The Iranian envoy said Palestinians are living in a dire situation, and with the prolonged siege, people are forced to choose between fleeing the Israeli fire or facing the risk of death.

He emphasized that the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime over the past year have inflicted unprecedented damage on civilians in Gaza.

Iravani noted that the collective punishment contravenes the UN Charter and Israel’s legal obligations.

The military onslaught has turned densely populated areas like the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip into active conflict zones, leaving civilians without access to food, water, or medical care, Iravani said.

The Iranian ambassador called on the international community, especially humanitarian organizations, to pay greater attention to the critical situation in Gaza, address the humanitarian crisis immediately, and deliver international humanitarian aid to displaced and needy people.