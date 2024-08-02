Iran to UN chief: Tehran to severely punish Israel following Hamas leader assassination

Ali Bagheri emphasized the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in killing Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in addition to violating the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has endangered regional and international peace and stability.

Referring to the convening of an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri condemned the US and European states in preventing the condemnation of the assassination Haniyeh.

Bagheri said the international community must stand against the criminal Zionist regime to preserve international peace and stability.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in a strike in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

António Guterres, for his part said under international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to legitimate self-defense in response to violations of its national security and territorial integrity.

He expressed concern about the potential for an all-out war in Lebanon and its consequences.