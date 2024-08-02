Int'l RelationsFeatured NewsIFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran to UN chief: Tehran to severely punish Israel following Hamas leader assassination

By IFP Editorial Staff

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh the leader of Hamas in Tehran, the acting Iranian foreign minister, in a telephone call with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said Iran will not forgo its inherent right to self-defense and to take reciprocal action to punish Israel.

Ali Bagheri emphasized the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in killing Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in addition to violating the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has endangered regional and international peace and stability.

Referring to the convening of an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri condemned the US and European states in preventing the condemnation of the assassination Haniyeh.

Bagheri said the international community must stand against the criminal Zionist regime to preserve international peace and stability.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in a strike in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday. 

António Guterres, for his part said under international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to legitimate self-defense in response to violations of its national security and territorial integrity.

He expressed concern about the potential for an all-out war in Lebanon and its consequences.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks